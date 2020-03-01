Courts 1.3.2020 12:29 pm

Malema increases damages claim against Mamabolo to R2m, demands approved apology

Citizen reporter
Malema increases damages claim against Mamabolo to R2m, demands approved apology

EFF president Julius Malema honours late Zimbabwean former president Robert Mugabe at a memorial service. September 12, 2019. Image: Twitter (@EFFSouthAfrica).

The EFF leader also wants the ANC MP dragged to court over his allegations that he abuses his wife.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema still plans to sue ANC MP Boy Mamabolo, but has upped his initial R1 million damages claim to R2 million. 

Malema also wants Mamabolo to publicly apologise to him and his wife, Mantoa, and to appear in the Limpopo High Court, according to an article published on Sunday by City Press

This after Mamabolo stood up on a point of order during the recent State of the Nation address, and said the House was being abused in the same way that Malema’s wife was allegedly being abused. Mamabolo’s comments were later repeated during the Sona debate.

Reacting to the comments, Malema sent a lawyer’s letter to Mamabolo demanding he retract his “vexatious, misplaced, spurious and untrue” allegations or face a R1 million defamation lawsuit.

“The statement is not only defamatory, but placed the image that our client exerts violence onto women, a crime he vehemently opposes, and not only women, but in this regards specifically his wife,” the letter read. 

Mamabolo has since apologised to Malema, saying he was acting on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s call on MPs to expose gender-based violence. 

He also said he had received messages telling him about the alleged abuse. The apology has since been rejected by Malema and his wife. 

“I would like to take this opportunity to apologise and retract the insensitive statements that I have made in Parliament and outside regarding gender-based violence which was allegedly happening in your household.

“I humbly request you to accept my sincere apology, I wish you a Happy Malema Family (as I’ve always did) jealous must never break you, Stay strong my Comrades (sic),” Mamabolo told Malema. 

However, City Press reported on Sunday that Malema has considerably increased the amount he and Mantoa are looking to receive in the pending defamation lawsuit. 

If this does not transpire, Malema and Mantoa demand that Mamabolo be cross-examined in court. 

Malema and Mantoa have also reportedly approved an apology statement they want Mamabolo to issue publicly. They have also raised concern about the possible repercussions Mamabolo’s allegations could have on the family, especially on Malema and Mantoa’s children. 

(Background reporting by Vhahangwele Nemakonde. Compiled by Nica Schreuder)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
‘It’s not a very bad budget, given the circumstances’ – Julius Malema 27.2.2020
EFF urges home affairs to act on fake ‘Malema’ asking for money 27.2.2020
Tshwane council meeting to elect Mokgalapa’s replacement collapses 27.2.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Proteas Green Proteas deliver composed performance to down Aussies

features How art helped construct Afrikaner nationalism in apartheid SA

Protests Malema thanks Eskom CEO De Ruyter for ‘respecting us, we came in the rain’

Politics Carl Niehaus sees Mboweni’s student card, raises him his prison card

Courts EFF disappointed with suspended sentence for Adam Catzavelos


today in print

Read Today's edition