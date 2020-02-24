Courts 24.2.2020 11:36 am

Judge dismisses media’s application to broadcast Omotoso trial

Citizen reporter
More alleged delay tactics by the defence team for controversial Nigerian Pastor Timothy Omotoso has resulted in his rape and human trafficking trial, which was meant to begin on Tuesday, postponed for yet another day, 30 July 2019. Picture: Gallo Images

The judge said that both the state and the defence agree that it would not be in the interest of the victims to broadcast the trial’s events and witness testimony.

Judge Irma Schoeman has dismissed the media’s application to broadcast the trial of televangelist Timothy Omotoso and his co-accused Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho.

Explaining her decision in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Monday, Schoeman said that both the state and the defence agree that it would not be in the interest of the victims to broadcast the trial’s events and witness testimony.

Omotoso finds himself back in the dock after the dismissal of his application to appeal by the constitutional court.

He and his co-accused face charges ranging from human trafficking to racketeering, as well as rape.

Despite all efforts by his legal team, the pastor spent Christmas behind bars at the St Albans Correctional Centre.

Omotoso has been in custody since his arrest in April 2017. Sulani and Sitho were both out on bail.

The day’s proceedings began with Judge Schoeman asking why the defendants chose to plead not guilty on some of the charges.

Defence lawyer Peter Daubermann said the defendants had chosen not to declare their reasons.

Proceedings then continued with the state calling the day’s first witness who testified on condition of anonymity.

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)

