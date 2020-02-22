Father sentenced to life for raping his daughter for 11 years

The Durban regional court sentenced to life imprisonment a 51-year-old man for raping and sexually violating his daughter for 11 years.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala said: “The Brighton Beach Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit [FCS] worked tirelessly to see a 51-year-old rapist father behind bars. Justice was served when the father who sexually violated his daughter for 11 years was convicted and sentenced by the Durban Regional Court to life imprisonment for rape, ten years for rape and one year for sexual assault. He was declared unfit to possess a firearm.”

Gwala said in 2018 the victim opened up to a friend “about the tragic ordeal” which she allegedly had been going through since she was young.

“She alleged that it all began when she was seven-years-old. Her father began by touching her inappropriately before he eventually raped her. He would tell her that he was grooming her for the future and that she should not tell anyone. The victim alleged that she was confused, scared and didn’t know what to do because she trusted her father.

“She reported the matter to Brighton Beach police and the docket was transferred to the Brighton Beach FCS Unit for further investigation. The accused was arrested by a dedicated investigating officer who gathered all the necessary evidence which led to conviction and sentencing of the culprit.”

Provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula said: “We commend the young lady for not letting the perpetrator go unpunished. We encourage every victim out there to speak out and allow the justice system to play its role. We also applaud the investigating officer for ensuring that the accused receives a deserving sentence.”

