Courts 21.2.2020 05:52 am

Dudu Myeni says she was a ‘black scapegoat’ as chair of SAA board

Bernadette Wicks
Former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni can be seen testifying in court at the Palace of Justice in Pretoria, 20 February 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Asked by her counsel how she would characterise her relationships with her former colleagues, Myeni said there was a ‘gender row atmosphere’ at SAA.

Dudu Myeni says she was targeted during her time as the chair of South African Airways (SAA) board of directors because those she worked with did not want to be led by a black woman. “From the outset, I knew that it would be difficult for people to accept being led by a black African woman,” Myeni said yesterday. “In general, I was among people for whom, in their hearts, it was difficult to accept being led by a woman … There are difficulties in being a leader, in the aviation industry in general but especially when men are dominating,...
