Courts 20.2.2020 06:30 am

Court battle over Saudi power plant in Mpumalanga heats up

Bernadette Wicks
Mountains of coal at a coal-fired power plant. Picture: Twitter

The environmental authorisation has expired and a confirmatory order is all that they need to bring an end to the litigation, groundWork’s lawyers say.

Environmental lobbyists are asking a high court judge to send a Saudi-based power producer – with plans to build a 300 megawatt coal-fired plant on the Mpumalanga Highveld – back to the drawing board. For almost three years, local nonprofit organisation groundWork has been locked in legal battle over the then department of environmental affairs’ 2013 decision to grant authorisation for the proposed plant. This is part of “Life After Coal” – a joint campaign by Earthlife Africa Johannesburg, groundWork and the Centre for Environmental Rights (CER), which works against the development of new coal-fired power stations and mines, and...
