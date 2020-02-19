 
 
Labour Court judge slams minister’s lawyers for ‘serial negligence’

Bernadette Wicks
He described the approach taken by the minister’s lawyers as ‘self-centred’ and said their actions appeared to ‘smack of negligence of a serious degree’.

A Johannesburg law firm, on record for the state, has been slapped with the costs of a failed civil suit after the presiding judge slammed the attorneys of record for their “serial negligence”. Acting Judge Stephen Hardie – sitting in the Labour Court in Johannesburg – last month dismissed a review application brought by the minister of water and sanitation, saying proceedings had become “a complete waste of the court’s time” and placing the blame squarely at the feet of the Koikanyang Attorneys. Last week, the judge went a step further and made a de bonis propriis (out of one’s...
