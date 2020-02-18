Courts 18.2.2020 05:34 pm

Nursery school caregiver expected to plead to alleged kids’ assault next month

Screengrab from a video showing a caregiver at a Carletonville creche, Nellie Senwametsi, repeatedly slapping a small child, 3 April 2019.

Nellie Senwametsi appeared in the Oberholzer Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday on assault charges. Her case was postponed to March 10.

A woman who was caught on camera allegedly assaulting children at a nursery school in Carletonville in Gauteng is expected to plead to assault charges when she appears in court next month.

Anti-abuse advocacy group Women and Men Against Child Abuse (WMACA) spokesperson Ngaa Murombedzi welcomed the developments.

“We accept this as it shows that finally there is going to be progress. A guilty plea means that the accused will plead to charges read to her before a magistrate.

“Our one concern has been what she is going to plead guilty to. The victims on the videos were very small at the time and it clearly depicts children being beaten by the accused over their heads,” Murombedzi said.

She said the organisation had called for Senwametsi to be charged with assault to cause grievous bodily harm.

“Overall, we are very pleased that we are finally having some progress and some of the frustrations of the victims’ mothers have been put to rest,” Murombedzi said.

