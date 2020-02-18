Courts 18.2.2020 10:22 am

Farmer in court for shooting 16-year-old boy who allegedly wanted to steal mielies

News24 Wire
Farmer in court for shooting 16-year-old boy who allegedly wanted to steal mielies

Image: iStock.

21-year-old Willem van der Merwe was arrested on Thursday and appeared in the Viljoenskroon Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

A 21-year-old farmer from Viljoenskroon in the Free State appeared in court on Monday for the attempted murder of a teenage boy who allegedly wanted to steal mielies.

Free State police spokesperson Motantsi Makhele said the 16-year-old boy and his friends were in a mielie field on a smallholding outside Viljoenskroon on February 12 at around 18:00 when a group of men allegedly shot at them from a bakkie.

“The children seemingly wanted to steal mielies,” Makhele added.

The boy was shot in the lower part of his stomach and his friends ran away.

Makhele said the boy was loaded on to the bakkie and allegedly further assaulted and humiliated.

He was dropped at a T-junction and a passer-by who found him took him to a hospital. He was later transferred to another hospital in Kroonstad for further medical treatment.

The farmer, Willem van der Merwe, was arrested on Thursday and appeared in the Viljoenskroon Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

The case has been postponed to February 24 when his bail application is expected to be heard.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Durban woman, 72, strangled to death in home invasion 18.2.2020
Stella hostel murders: Xander Bylsma found guilty of strangling ex and her friend 18.2.2020
R5K bail for Durban cop accused of killing five family members, neighbour 17.2.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Motoring News Dealers cry foul as you will soon be able to service your car anywhere

Courts Fees Must Fall activist Kanya Cekeshe feels happy but conflicted about his release

Rugby ‘Bursting with pride’ – Springboks win prestigious Laureus award

Business News Busting the myth that SAA is ‘necessary’ for tourism

Investigation DA finds ‘dead cow, a victim of corruption virus’ on trip to Vrede dairy farm


today in print

Read Today's edition