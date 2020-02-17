Courts 17.2.2020 07:53 pm

Court releases 10 activists arrested during SA-Eng T20

Citizen reporter
Court releases 10 activists arrested during SA-Eng T20

One of the ten anti-air pollution activists who ran onto the pitch in the T20 game between South Africa and England at SuperSport Park, Centurion, 16 February 2020. Picture: Twitter / @Greenpeaceafric

The anti-air pollution activists were arrested on Sunday after running onto the SuperSport Park pitch during the T20 cricket match between England and SA.

Ten anti-air pollution activists have been released by the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court after being held overnight at the Sunnyside police station.

The activists were arrested on Sunday after gaining access to the SuperSport Park cricket field during the international T20 cricket match between England and South Africa. Play was stopped for a few minutes while the activists were arrested.

The activists, who were calling on Minister Barbara Creecy to act decisively to stop the air pollution crisis, were released without charges pending further investigation.

“We are extremely proud of our brave activists who were willing to put everything on the line to push the South African government to take action on the country’s air pollution crisis. Greenpeace Africa will continue to work with everyone who is willing to take action to demand clean air for us all,” said Lindlyn Moma, programme director for Greenpeace Africa.

“We know that our activists are not alone as all around the world, people are taking action and demanding solutions. Minister Barbara Creecy must listen to the growing call for action, and can no longer allow mega coal polluters like Eskom and Sasol to go unchecked. Activism is not a crime,” ended Moma.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
R5K bail for Durban cop accused of killing five family members, neighbour 17.2.2020
Mother accused of strangling baby gets R1,000 bail 17.2.2020
Proteas bowling fails miserably as England win T20 series 16.2.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Busting the myth that SAA is ‘necessary’ for tourism

Investigation DA finds ‘dead cow, a victim of corruption virus’ on trip to Vrede dairy farm

World Sport Habana honoured as latest Laureus Academy member

General South Africans describe the pain of unemployment

Local News Hundreds of new textbooks dumped in Polokwane suburb


today in print

Read Today's edition