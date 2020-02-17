Court releases 10 activists arrested during SA-Eng T20

Ten anti-air pollution activists have been released by the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court after being held overnight at the Sunnyside police station.

The activists were arrested on Sunday after gaining access to the SuperSport Park cricket field during the international T20 cricket match between England and South Africa. Play was stopped for a few minutes while the activists were arrested.

The activists, who were calling on Minister Barbara Creecy to act decisively to stop the air pollution crisis, were released without charges pending further investigation.

“We are extremely proud of our brave activists who were willing to put everything on the line to push the South African government to take action on the country’s air pollution crisis. Greenpeace Africa will continue to work with everyone who is willing to take action to demand clean air for us all,” said Lindlyn Moma, programme director for Greenpeace Africa.

“We know that our activists are not alone as all around the world, people are taking action and demanding solutions. Minister Barbara Creecy must listen to the growing call for action, and can no longer allow mega coal polluters like Eskom and Sasol to go unchecked. Activism is not a crime,” ended Moma.

