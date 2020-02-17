Courts 17.2.2020 06:46 pm

Mother accused of strangling baby gets R1,000 bail

Simembali Magubane, 24, from Cato Manor was told to return to court on March 24.

A Durban mother who is accused of strangling what is believed to be a newborn baby, has been granted bail of R1,000 in the Durban Magistrate’s Court.

Simembali Magubane, 24, from Cato Manor was told to return to court on March 24, provincial National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Natasha Kara said on Monday.

Police said on Sunday officers went to a block of flats in Candella Road on Saturday after hearing about an alleged concealment of birth.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said on arrival officers found the body of a newborn boy in a wrapped blue shirt in a municipal bin.

“The body was [initially] discovered by a member of the community,” said Mbele.

After investigation, police went to a flat and found an umbilical cord in a bucket. Mbele said further investigation revealed that the baby was strangled and dumped in the bin.

Magubane was arrested on a charge of murder.

