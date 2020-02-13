Northern Cape man sentenced to 18 years for raping mentally challenged man

A 23-year-old man from Okiep in the Northern Cape was sentenced to 18 years’ imprisonment in the Springbok Regional Court for raping a mentally challenged man.

According to police spokesperson Captain Sergio Kock, on March 22, 2018, between 8pm and 10pm, Ricardo Magerman, 23, invited a man, also 23, to his home in Okiep under the pretence of watching movies.

Magerman then forced the man, who is mentally challenged, to perform sexual acts.

On 28 January, Magerman was found guilty in the Springbok Regional Court and sentenced.

Provincial head of the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit in the Northern Cape Brigadier Nicky Mills lauded investigating officer Detective Sergeant Bianca Parring of the Springbok FCS unit for a job well done.

“Thank you for not leaving any stone unturned in this case, which ensured that the perpetrator faces the full might of the law for his crime,” Mills said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.