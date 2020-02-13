Courts 13.2.2020 10:54 am

Adam Catzavelos tells court where he learned the k-word during apology reading

Gopolang Moloko
Adam Catzavelos seen in a racist video he posted online, 20 August 2018.

He expressed deep regret for his actions to the court on Thursday morning.

Adam Catzavelos is appearing in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court for his sentencing, supported by the elderly person whom he is said to have bonded with during his hours of community service. He took the stand to read his apology for using the k-word while shooting a video in Greece in 2018.

Catzavelos previously appeared before the equality court where he was fined R150,000 and was ordered to make a public apology as well as do community service. He read the apology in court, highlighting his regret for posting the video in which he referred to black people using the k-word.

The EFF’s chairperson Mandisa Mashego is expected to take the stand as she laid the charge against Catzavelos.

The EFF in Gauteng said they would attend Catzavelos’ sentencing and stated they would not rest until “racism is defeated in our land”.

Last year, Catzavelos reached a settlement with the South African Human Rights Commission of R150,000, which he will pay over 30 months.

Catzavelos agreed to pay the money to a charity in Soweto that promotes social cohesion, non-racialism, social injustice and reconciliation named the Seth Mazibuko Legacy Foundation.

Catzavelos has completed over 100 hours of community service and plans to continue with his service to the foundation.

Judge Hleziphe Nkesibe asked Catzavelos where he learned that he could refer to certain people using the k-word and Catzavelos responded that he learned from certain people in the country but not his family as they never used the word.

Asked if taking the video made him feel superior, Catzavelos responded: “Perhaps it did.”

Seth Mazibuko, the founder of the foundation, has taken the stand next.

