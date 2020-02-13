Courts 13.2.2020 12:16 pm

Two life terms for man who murdered relative and her helper

Two life terms for man who murdered relative and her helper

The man’s co-accused were each sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for robbery and for the role they played in the case.

The man who orchestrated the murder of his relative and her domestic helper was sentenced to two terms of life imprisonment by the Durban High Court on Wednesday.

Kgotso Falang Ntilane, 20, was sentenced to two terms of life imprisonment for murder and 15 years for robbery.

Ntilane was sentenced alongside two others accused of killing his relative, a teacher, and her helper.

Ntilane’s co-accused – Nkanyiso Mvuna, 20, and Ndumiso Myeni, 20 – were each sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for robbery and for the role they played in the case.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said: “It is alleged that on 7 November 2018 at 9.55am, the bodies of Nonhlanhla Zondi, 54, and her helper Slindile Buthelezi, 36, were found at a sugarcane field near Table Mountain Road in Bishopstowe. The victims were taken from their home in Appelsbosch where they were robbed of a vehicle and their valuables before being strangled and suffocated to death. A case of murder was opened at the Bishopstowe police station for further investigation.

“Following a swift investigation that was conducted, police proceeded to Alexandra in Gauteng where the deceased’s vehicle was recovered. The accused were also found in possession of valuables belonging to the deceased. They were immediately arrested and charged for possession of suspected stolen property. The men were brought to the province to face the consequences for their actions. They were tried in court and remained in custody until their sentence. The investigation revealed that Ntilane was related to the deceased and he orchestrated the murder.”

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula commended the investigative team for their sterling work.

“It is very disturbing to learn that the person who committed such evil acts was related to the victims. The sterling investigation conducted by the investigative team is commended,” Jula said.

