Road Accident Fund official gets R5K bail in corruption case

The Hawks say the official solicited a bribe from a claimant so that she could fast-track the processing and authorisation of a R2.7 million claim.

A Road Accident Fund (RAF) official in KwaZulu-Natal was granted R5,000 bail after appearing in court on a charge of corruption.

The Hawk’s Andrea Naicker said the official, named Nobuhle Abigail Magwaza, 40, who is a claims and legal officer, made her first appearance in the Durban Magistrate’s Court last Friday and faces charges of corruption.

Naicker said Magwaza was apprehended by the Hawks’ Durban Serious Corruption Investigation team, for soliciting and receiving a gratification.

“The accused allegedly solicited a R500,000 gratification of which she requested R50,000 to be paid in cash whilst the balance of R450,000 was to be deposited into the official’s personal account, the details of which were given to the complainant.

“The official solicited the bribe from the claimant so that she can fast-track the processing and authorisation of a R2.7 million claim which was due to the claimant. An undercover operation was conducted by members of the Hawks Durban Serious Corruption Investigation team and the suspect was immediately arrested after she received the R50,000 in cash,” Naicker said in a statement.

The case has been remanded to 3 April 2020 for further investigation.

