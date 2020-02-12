Courts 12.2.2020 03:48 pm

EFF in Gauteng to attend Adam Catzavelos’ sentencing

Adam Catzavelos leaves the Randburg Magistrate's Court after his second appearance. A video he took in Greece in which he used racial slurs went viral on social media, 13 June 2019. Picture: Neil McCartney

The businessman will be sentenced in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

Adam Catzavelos, who last year pleaded guilty to crimen injuria relating to the viral video in which he uses the k-word, will be sentenced in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

Catzavelos took the video while on holiday in Greece in 2018.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Gauteng has said they would attend Catzavelos’ sentencing, stating in a brief statement that the red berets “will not rest until racism is defeated in our land”.

The EFF’s Gauteng chairperson Mandisa Mashego laid the charge against Catzavelos after the video of him using the k-word went viral.

Last year, Catzavelos reached a settlement with the South African Human Rights Commission of R150,000, which he will pay over 30 months.

Catzavelos agreed to pay the money to a charity that promotes social cohesion, non-racialism, social injustice and reconciliation in Soweto named the Seth Mazibuko Legacy Foundation.

