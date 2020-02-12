 
 
Courts 12.2.2020 06:05 am

SA Airlink waiting to hear about R536m owed by SAA

Bernadette Wicks
SA Airlink waiting to hear about R536m owed by SAA

Airlink flights currently carry the “SA8” flight designation, but the new commercial arrangement will result in the use of the “4Z” code. Image: Facebook/Fly Airlink

The R536 million are the proceeds of SAA selling tickets for SA Airlink flights for November and December last year, which is still outstanding.

SA Airlink has launched an urgent application in the High Court in Johannesburg to recoup hundreds of millions of rands in airfares from the embattled South African Airways (SAA). It said the livelihoods of its more than 1,700 employees hang in the balance and unless these monies are paid, it could soon be forced to close its doors. The matter was argued yesterday but judgment was reserved. As per an agreement between SAA and Airlink, the former had for some time been selling tickets for the latter’s flights on its own platforms, using its own computer system, and the funds...
