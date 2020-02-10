 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
 
 
Courts 10.2.2020 03:49 pm

Court nixes Eskom’s urgent application for 17% price hike

Bernadette Wicks
PREMIUM!
Court nixes Eskom’s urgent application for 17% price hike

Image: iStock

‘What the court is saying is: ‘Don’t make your problems the people’s problems’… The state must find the funds,’ Outa CEO Wayne Duvenhage said.

South Africans can breathe a sigh of relief, after the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria this morning dismissed Eskom’s urgent application to hike the price of electricity by almost 17% from April. For now at least. Energy expert Ted Blom says while the battle may be won, the war is far from over. “All it means is a temporary respite,” Blom said. “It’s still dire straits. I wouldn’t call it good news. Eskom is not going to stop”. Last year, the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) effectively refused Eskom’s proposed tariff increases – of around 15% –...
Related Stories
The bankers, lawyers and liars who enabled state capture 10.2.2020
Renewables could be Eskom’s saving grace to restore efficient electricity generation  9.2.2020
Load shedding hits Joburg’s City Power hard 8.2.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.