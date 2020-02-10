Courts 10.2.2020 10:32 am

Mbalula attending Prasa torched trains court case

Citizen reporter
Mbalula attending Prasa torched trains court case

Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula.

The four suspects are appearing in court on Monday after Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa security guards detained them and handed them over to police on Sunday.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula is in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court to attend the case of the four people who were arrested for allegedly torching 10 train coaches at the Braamfontein train yard last year.

The four suspects are appearing in court on Monday after the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) security guards detained them and handed them over to police on Friday.

In December, Gauteng Metrorail confirmed coaches that were awaiting repairs, in the Braamfontein yard caught fire.

Metrorail said estimated damages were around the R50-million mark, as the fire destroyed 10 coaches, five plain trailers, and five motor coaches.

(Compiled by Gopolang Moloko)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Blood of dead passengers will be on Mbalula’s hands 8.2.2020
Prasa’s death trap trains keep on rolling 7.2.2020
Prasa presents R1.4bn ‘mega project’ for Cape Town’s central line 6.2.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Weather Funnel cloud stuns Joburg residents

South African Sport Women in Sport: SA’s Dakar trailblazer on two wheels

Government Cynical South Africans unlikely to be moved by Ramaphosa’s next big speech

Weather WATCH: Heavy rains create magnificent waterfall at Walter Sisulu Botanical Gardens

Crime ‘Picture of Melville shooter’ released. Twitter not convinced


today in print

Read Today's edition