Mbalula attending Prasa torched trains court case

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula is in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court to attend the case of the four people who were arrested for allegedly torching 10 train coaches at the Braamfontein train yard last year.

The four suspects are appearing in court on Monday after the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) security guards detained them and handed them over to police on Friday.

In December, Gauteng Metrorail confirmed coaches that were awaiting repairs, in the Braamfontein yard caught fire.

Metrorail said estimated damages were around the R50-million mark, as the fire destroyed 10 coaches, five plain trailers, and five motor coaches.

(Compiled by Gopolang Moloko)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.