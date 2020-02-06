 
 
Where’s the R600m Trillian has to pay back to Eskom?

Bernadette Wicks
Where's the R600m Trillian has to pay back to Eskom?

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter. Image: Moneyweb

The Gupta-linked Trillian was in June ordered to refund the ‘unlawfully paid’ monies, with interest, within five days – but it now says it has nothing.

Eskom will have to wait longer for the almost R600 million it’s owed by Gupta-linked Trillian Management Consulting. Yesterday, Eskom’s application to have the financial advisory firm and its sole director, Eric Wood, found in contempt of court and ordered to pay up was removed from the roll for a curator bonis, who was last week appointed to manage Trillian’s assets, to be joined in proceedings. In June, the court declared a series of contentious decisions which led to Eskom paying Trillian in excess of R595 million “unlawful and invalid”. Trillian was ordered to refund the monies, with interest, within...
