Courts 5.2.2020

Northern Cape man appears in court for rape and murder of his mother

Post-mortem results revealed that the mother was strangled.

A 36-year-old Northern Cape man appeared in the Modderriver Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday charged with the rape and murder of his 51-year-old biological mother.

“It is alleged that the suspect and his mother were drinking wine together under a tree on the night of Sunday at Rietvale. It is alleged the suspect raped his mother and was caught in the act by a passerby who raised the alarm,” police spokesperson Brigadier Mohale Ramatseba said in a statement on Tuesday.

When police arrived on the scene, they found the victim’s body.

“Post-mortem results conducted today revealed that the victim was strangled,” Ramatseba added.

The man was later arrested and appeared in court on charges of rape and murder.

The matter has been postponed to February 12 for further investigations and a formal bail application.

The accused will remain in custody until then.

