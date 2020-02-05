 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
 
 
Courts 5.2.2020 06:00 am

Ramaphosa lays into Mkhwebane during CR17 report review

Bernadette Wicks
PREMIUM!
Ramaphosa lays into Mkhwebane during CR17 report review

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Pictures: Gallo Images and Neil McCartney

She used the wrong Act in her report on his campaign funding, the president charged through his legal counsel, questioning the public protector’s legal expertise.

“She doesn’t even know what money laundering is.” So said President Cyril Ramaphosa yesterday, through his legal representative Wim Trengrove. The judicial review of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s contentious CR17 report kicked off in the High Court in Pretoria. The report was released in July and focused, in part, on a donation of R500,000 made by Gavin Watson – chief executive of the now defunct African Global Operations (AGO), formerly Bosasa – towards President Cyril Ramaphosa’s CR17 campaign for the ANC’s top spot. Watson died in August in a car crash. In the report, Mkhwebane, a qualified advocate herself, found,...
Related Stories
Calm down, the state of SA isn’t Ramaphosa’s fault 14.2.2020
Ramaphosa and romance can bring us better health 14.2.2020
More job losses loom, despite Ramaphosa’s promises 14.2.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.