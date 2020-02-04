Courts 4.2.2020 01:24 pm

Suspect set to appear in court after he was rearrested

Citizen reporter
Image: eBay

Pierre Peterson disappeared after he was released on bail of R100,000 and had his bail conditions relaxed to attend a business meeting in Luanda, Angola.

Pierre Kapia Peterson is set to appear at the Palmridge Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday following his second arrest, TimesLive reported.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said: “Pierre Peterson will appear in court on charges of fraud after he presented documents that appeared to be issued by Eskom in support of a bid for a contract with the National Health Laboratory Services (NHLS).”

Blue Future was given the contract as a result of the forged documents.

Other charges the suspect faces, is in connection to a R20-million-plus contract which resulted in payments of over R200 million.

“NHLS’s CEO and other senior officials have been suspended because of irregular expenditure,” added Mjonondwane.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is investigating this matter and other irregularities at the NHLS.

