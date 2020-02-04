Suspect set to appear in court after he was rearrested

Pierre Kapia Peterson is set to appear at the Palmridge Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday following his second arrest, TimesLive reported.

Peterson disappeared after he was released on bail of R100,000 and had his bail conditions relaxed to attend a business meeting in Luanda, Angola.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said: “Pierre Peterson will appear in court on charges of fraud after he presented documents that appeared to be issued by Eskom in support of a bid for a contract with the National Health Laboratory Services (NHLS).”

Blue Future was given the contract as a result of the forged documents.