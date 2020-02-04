Courts 4.2.2020 06:33 am

Former anti-crime boss Mdluli’s sentencing to start today

Bernadette Wicks
Former anti-crime boss Mdluli’s sentencing to start today

Former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli, right, appeared in the South Gauteng High Court for his 1999 kidnapping of Oupa Ramogibe, and was found guilty, 30 July 2019. Picture: African News Agency (ANA)

The case has been in and out of court for the better part of a decade.

D-day is looming for former Police Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli, with sentencing in his kidnapping and assault case expected to get under way today.

The matter was due to begin in the High Court in Johannesburg yesterday, but lawyers acting for Mdluli and his co-accused Mthembeni Mthunzi asked for a postponement so they could read the judgment handed down last year.

Mdluli and Mthunzi – also a former cop – were found to have abducted Oupa Ramogibe and Mdluli’s former lover Tshidi Buthelezi in 1999. The pair were taken to a police station and beaten.

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng in July last year found Mdluli guilty of four counts of intimidation, two of kidnapping, two of common assault and two of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

Mthunzi was found to have committed two counts of kidnapping, two of common assault and two of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

In October Constitutional Court Judge Leona Theron ruled that sections of the Intimidation Act limited freedom of expression and were unconstitutional.

Mokgoatlheng subsequently acquitted Mdluli of the intimidation charges.

The case has been in and out of court for the better part of a decade and speaking outside court, Ramogibe’s ageing mother, Sophia Ramogibe, said that she was looking forward to getting closure after all these years.

She said the protracted case had taken a toll on her and her family.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Another suspect arrested for alleged role in defrauding Nelspruit firm of R11.5m 3.2.2020
Kidnapped Khayelitsha baby still missing as an accused appears in court 3.2.2020
Richard Mdluli’s lawyer asks to study revised judgment before sentencing proceedings begin 3.2.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Investigation Lottery threatens criminal charges against journalists for alleged corruption exposés

Courts ‘Sick’ Zuma’s first 2020 appearance for corruption trial likely to be postponement

food and drink Locusts boiled, baked or dried? Kuwait serves up a swarm

Africa Stampede for ‘holy oil’ kills twenty in Tanzanian church

Politics ‘They will try everything they can,’ says Mkhwebane as she fights her removal


today in print

Read Today's edition