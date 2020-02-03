Courts 3.2.2020 01:21 pm

Kimberley woman gets 10-year prison sentence for setting disabled son alight

News24 Wire
Image: iStock.

The boy sustained serious burn wounds and was hospitalised for almost five months.

A woman has been sentenced to 10 years in jail for trying to kill her disabled son by setting him alight, Northern Cape police said on Monday.

In December 2018, the woman took her 15-year-old son out of his wheelchair, placed him on a bed in their house and doused him with paraffin, said Brigadier Mohale Ramatseba.

She then set him alight. His father managed to rescue their son and extinguish the fire.

“The boy sustained serious burn wounds and was hospitalised for almost five months,” said Ramatseba.

The 40-year-old woman was not named to protect the identity of her minor son, he explained.

The Galeshewe Regional Court recently found her guilty of attempted murder and, during sentencing, declared her unfit to possess a firearm.

