Courts 31.1.2020 07:09 pm

Hawks crack down on alleged fraudsters in Buffalo City Metropolitan

News24 Wire
Hawks crack down on alleged fraudsters in Buffalo City Metropolitan

The two men were granted R500 bail each in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Port Elizabeth on Thursday.

The Hawks have arrested two suspects accused of executing fraudulent payments through the Buffalo City Metropolitan (BCM) health department in the Eastern Cape.

It is alleged 35-year-old Baxolile Ngoloyi, a systems controller at the municipality, transferred fraudulent payments to the company of 29-year-old Simthembile Smith who never rendered any services.

“Approximately R120 000 was paid out to the company while the department stopped a payment of R140 000 before it could be made as the latter suspected malpractice. The BCM reported the alleged crime to the Hawks in June 2018,” Hawks spokesperson Captain Anelisa Ngcakani said.

The two men were granted R500 bail each in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Port Elizabeth on Thursday.

In an unrelated arrest stemming from 2018, 42-year-old Samnkelo Nkwateni, an administration clerk at the East London department of labour, allegedly demanded payment for a letter of good standing for two businesspeople.

“One businessperson paid him R5 000 while the other one paid R3 000 for a letter the department in actual fact issues for free,” said Ngcakani.

“The department reported the alleged crime to the Hawks in November 2018 and they swiftly commenced with their investigation.”

Nkwateni will appear in the East London Magistrate’s Court on February 3 for a bail hearing.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Alleged Durban drug dealer ‘has licence for gold-plated AK-47 replica’ 31.1.2020
Hlophe’s lawyer Barnabas Xulu ordered to pay back R20m to fisheries dept 31.1.2020
Cop who killed TUT student Katlego Monareng gets 15 years 31.1.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Government Ramaphosa appoints advocate Nompilo Kholeka Gcale deputy public protector

Motoring News It is over: Mercedes-Benz confirms end of X-Class by May this year

Government Mkhwebane says she’s the victim, but the real victim may be the constitution

Africa Mbeki may become central to peace talks in Zimbabwe

Education Stellenbosch University temporarily bans alcohol in residences


today in print

Read Today's edition