Husband ‘asks State to withdraw charges against wife’ accused of his attempted murder

Sandra Govender, 53, and three other women face charges of attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

A Durban man asked prosecutors to withdraw charges against his wife, who is accused of his attempted murder along with three other women. But the prosecution refused to do so.

This was the claim which accused Sandra Govender, 53, made in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court on Friday when she was granted R3,000 bail.

Magistrate Rajesh Parshotam also released her co-accused, Kwanele Mbebe, 42, Nomfundo Ntape, 52 and Zandile Ntombi, 38, on R1,500 bail each.

They face charges of attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder for allegedly attempting to kill Govender’s husband of more than 20 years.

They were arrested shortly after Govender and her co-accused allegedly attacked her 62-year-old husband Rajen.

Police said Govender allegedly helped the women to use a scarf to strangle her husband. She allegedly waited for him to fall asleep before pouncing.

After managing to escape, he hit the panic button, alerting authorities and neighbours that he was in danger.

Through her newly appointed lawyer Rajiv Sarjoo, Govender told the court on Friday: “My husband approached the public prosecutor to withdraw charges but they refused to do so.”

She vowed that she would not interfere with her husband or any other witnesses and that she would report to the Phoenix police station once a week.

“I have no history of inflicting violence on anyone. I will not attempt to evade trial. All my family live in Durban. I would like to clear my name of this baseless charge,” read an affidavit filed on Govender’s behalf.

But prosecutor Sabelo Ziqubu said the matter was “serious” and added: “The State refuses to withdraw the matter.”

Govender and her co-accused return to court on March 17.

