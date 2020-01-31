Bongo case postponed but Mahumapelo drops bombshell statement

The bribery and corruption case against African National Congress (ANC) MP Bongani Bongo has been remanded to February 21.

Bongo appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Friday supported by a few ANC members. His case has been remanded to February 21, for a date to move the matter to the Western Cape High Court.

An optimistic Bongo is out on R5,000 bail after he appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court in November. He is accused of attempting to disrupt a parliamentary inquiry into state capture at power utility Eskom on October 10, 2017.

According to a statement issued by the Hawks last year, it is alleged that Bongo, who was minister of state security at the time, “approached an advocate within the commission who was an evidence leader to take sick leave on the day of the commencement of the commission with a view to derail the proceedings”.

“The advocate was offered an open cheque bribe and he consequently alerted his seniors, which culminated in the Hawks investigation,” the statement adds.

In a statement from the National Prosecutions Authority (NPA), Ntuthuzelo Vanara was the advocate who was offered an “unlawful gratification” by Bongo.

ALSO READ: ANC MP Bongani Bongo supported by comrades at court appearance in Cape Town

“Vanara refused the offer and reported the accused’s conduct,” the statement, confirmed.

Outside court, former North West premier and ANC MP Supra Mahumapelo said the rule of law needed to take place.

“The politics of the whole case reeks of prejudice.

“There’s a lot of prejudice, at some point we are going to release to you information that will show, some of the politicians involved in mobilising particular individuals, particular sections of the media, mobilisation of money to make sure that some people are arrested, in order to resolve political challenges that are within the movement.

“Very soon I’m going to say who is involved.”

ANC MP Mosebenzi Zwane said supporting one of the ANC’s members was not a secret. The party would try to support its members.

“We’re not personal friends [with Bongo], we are comrades.”

Asked if Zwane and Mahumapelo had the support of the secretary-general, Zwane responded: “We don’t need anybody’s decision to support each other. We are here on our own accord and I’m sure it’s not a crime.”

Bongo was accompanied by Mahumapelo, Zwane, and Mervyn Dicks.

(Compiled by Gopolang Moloko and Makhosandile Zulu)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.