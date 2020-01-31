Courts 31.1.2020 10:02 am

ANC MP Bongani Bongo supported by comrades at court appearance in Cape Town

Citizen reporter
ANC MP Bongani Bongo supported by comrades at court appearance in Cape Town

FILE PICTURE: Bongani Bongo is sworn in as Minister of State Security in 2017. Picture: Screenshot.

Bongo, who was out on R5,000 bail, is facing bribery and corruption charges.

Bongani Bongo, an African National Congress (ANC) MP is on Friday expected to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on bribery and corruption charges.

Bongo was out on R5,000 bail after he appeared in the court in November last year.

The MP is accused of trying to disrupt a parliamentary inquiry into state capture at power utility Eskom on October 10, 2017.

According to a statement issued by the Hawks last year, it is alleged that Bongo, who was minister of state security at the time, “approached an advocate within the commission who was an evidence leader to take sick leave on the day of the commencement of the commission with a view to derail the proceedings”.

“The advocate was offered an open cheque bribe and he consequently alerted his seniors, which culminated in the Hawks investigation,” the statement adds.

According to a statement released by the NPA, Ntuthuzelo Vanara was the advocate who was offered an “unlawful gratification” by Bongo.

“Vanara refused the offer and reported the accused’s conduct,” the statement says.

The inquiry looked into Eskom’s ability to discharge its fiduciary duties, and probed the struggling utility’s financial status and sustainability; its response to former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe being implicated in then public protector Thuli Madonsela’s report on state capture; Molefe’s reappointment at Eskom; and his retirement package.

On Friday, journalist Andiswa Makinana shared pictures from inside the courtroom of those who came to show support for Bongo, including former North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo and ANC MPs Mosebenzi Zwane and Mervyn Dicks.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Bizarre mystery of a missing R84m… and the Hawks seeing no crime 31.1.2020
Hawks bare their claws as Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s woes continue to mount 29.1.2020
Alleged crystal meth dealer appears in court 16.1.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Motoring News It is over: Mercedes-Benz confirms end of X-Class by May this year

Government Mkhwebane says she’s the victim, but the real victim may be the constitution

Africa Mbeki may become central to peace talks in Zimbabwe

Education Stellenbosch University temporarily bans alcohol in residences

World Xi says China fighting ‘demon’ virus as nations prepare airlifts


today in print

Read Today's edition