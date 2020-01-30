 
 
Courts 30.1.2020 06:37 am

Actor Sibusiso Khwinana’s murder trial kicks off

Rorisang Kgosana
Actor Sibusiso Khwinana’s murder trial kicks off

Tebatso Mashishi, left, and the late Sibusiso Khwinana in a scene from Matwetwe. Photo: Universal Pictures

‘We are trying to cope. But the person I am consoling the most is Tebatso [Mashishi]. He is not coping,’ said Khwinana’s father, Nelson.

The trial of the man accused of murdering Matwetwe actor Sibusiso Khwinana will kick off today after the matter was postponed yesterday, to find a suitable Swahili translator. Julius Lukas, 36, is facing charges of murder for allegedly stabbing to death the actor outside a cinema in Sunnyside, Pretoria last year, while robbing him of his cellphone. The High Court in Pretoria yesterday heard they could only proceed with the trial today as a suitable translator was required because the accused spoke a different dialect of the language. Judge Papi Mosopa apologised to the Khwinana family, as well as the...
