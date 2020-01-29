Sexual offender sentenced to 12 years’ imprisonment for child pornography

Sexual offender James Summers Prinsloo was sentenced to 12 years’ imprisonment for the creation and being in possession of child pornography.

The spokesperson of the police in KwaZulu-Natal, Colonel Thembeka Mbel,e said Prinsloo was sentenced in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday for the possession and creation of child pornography.

“A Huawei phone was found in a taxi in April 2019 and the contents of the memory card contained images of child pornography as well as images of a man who was believed to have taken photographs of the children. The phone was password locked and the phone could not be accessed initially. The memory card was analysed and a possible suspect was identified. Investigations were conducted to trace the suspect. Efforts to trace the victims in the Durban area was fruitless. Some of the children were dressed in school uniform.

“Investigations resulted in identifying a man who resembled the suspect. A warrant of arrest was authorised for James Summers Prinsloo. Extensive investigations were conducted to trace the suspect in the Durban area. The suspect was eventually arrested on the Esplanade on 12 November 2019. The suspect was arrested by the Provincial Serial and Electronic Crimes Investigation Unit. When the suspect appeared in court, bail was denied and the suspect remained in custody.

“Further efforts were made to trace the children. The children were positively identified and admitted to being sexually assaulted by the suspect. The suspect will face further charges in Muizenberg. The suspect was previously convicted for other sexual offences in the Durban area. He was convicted for rape and was sentenced to five years imprisonment. He was also convicted for indecent assault and was sentenced to a fine of R2,000 or 3 months imprisonment. All this evidence was led in court before sentencing.”

