Will State proceed with assault charge against EFF’s Floyd Shivambu?

News24 Wire
The EFF's Floyd Shivambu speaks to media on the motion of no confidence against Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa, Pretoria, 28 November 2019. Picture: Jacques Nellis

Journalist Adrian De Kock had approached the EFF’s deputy president for a comment when a scuffle broke out.

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu made a brief appearance in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday for common assault.

Shivambu is accused of attacking a journalist in the parliamentary precinct in 2018.

His case was postponed until February 26 for representations to the director of public prosecutions.

This is when an accused presents a written argument on why the State should reconsider its decision to prosecute.

In December, his lawyer advocate Ross McKernan indicated he was still waiting to receive video evidence and images of the incident.

Shivambu was caught on video with his hands allegedly around Netwerk24 journalist Adrian de Kock’s throat on March 20 last year – the day that former Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille was due to appear before her party for the start of her disciplinary hearing.

De Kock had approached Shivambu, who was walking past the venue, for a comment on the De Lille matter when the scuffle broke out.

Shivambu apologised for the alleged attack in person later that day, saying he did not know De Kock was a journalist, News24 reported previously.

He claimed he was surprised when De Kock took pictures of him, saying his behaviour was “inappropriate”.

De Kock accepted Shivambu’s apology, but said afterwards he had already laid charges with the police.

At the time, Parliamentary Press Gallery Association chairperson Andisiwe Makinana said Parliament’s presiding officers had referred the matter to the joint committee on ethics and members’ interests for consideration.

