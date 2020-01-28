Timothy Omotoso trial resumes after a few hiccups

The trial of rape-accused Timothy Omotoso has resumed in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Tuesday, following several hiccups, as the Constitutional Court dismissed an application by Omotoso’s legal team to appeal a ruling that the Port Elizabeth High Court had jurisdiction to hear all the 97 charges against Omotoso and his co-accused Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho.

Omotoso’s defence, Peter Daubermann, had argued that the court did not have the authority to preside over all cases as some of the alleged offences took place outside Port Elizabeth, as well as abroad. The court dismissed the application saying it had no reasonable prospect of success.

The trio faces charges ranging from human trafficking to racketeering, as well as rape.

Despite all efforts by his legal team, the pastor spent Christmas behind bars at the St Albans Correctional Centre.

Omotoso has been in custody since his arrest in April 2017. Sulani and Sitho are both out on bail.

This is the second trial after Judge Mandela Makaula recused himself.

He announced his decision came after it came to light that some of the state witnesses in the trial were allegedly staying in a Port Elizabeth guesthouse which is owned by his wife.

(Compiled by Gopolang Moloko)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.