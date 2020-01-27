Thorisho Themane murder trial starts today

The case of Thorisho Themane made headlines in February last year after his brutal assault was captured on video. The incident sparked outrage with the public calling for justice.

The Thorisho Themane case is set to resume with a pretrial today (27 January) and the trial on 30 January at the Polokwane High Court, this confirmed by National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi.

The nine minors and the two adults’ cases will be tried on the same date, reports the Review Online.

The teenagers and the two adults were arrested following Themane’s death on 23 February. His body was found by a passerby in Flora Park. A 72-hour activation plan was put into action by police and five teenagers were arrested two days later.

In April, seven of the teenagers were released on R2,000 bail each and conditions included relocating from the municipal area of Polokwane until finalisation of the matter, as well as not being arrested for any other offences that contain violence as an element. Another condition was that they not attend any of the schools they attended at the beginning of the year in the city.

Three adults were initially arrested, however, one of the adult suspects was acquitted from his charges as the court found no evidence linking him to the crime. The other two suspects were released on R1,000 bail.

