Man who raped his cousin after hitting her over the head with a bottle gets life sentence

The 25-year-old rapist attacked and raped his cousin, who is the same age, in August 2018.

A rapist who beat and raped his own cousin after accosting her as she walked home from a party has been handed the maximum sentence.

The man, whose name is being withheld to protect the identify of the victim, was handed a life sentence in the Kathu Regional Court.

The 25-year-old rapist attacked his cousin, who is the same age, in August 2018, Northern Cape police spokesperson Captain Olebogeng Tawana confirmed.

“On the day… the victim was walking from a party in the neighbourhood near Kathu and he accosted her, hit her with a bottle on the head and dragged her to a nearby yard and raped her. The victim was hospitalised and treated for the injuries inflicted by the accused,” he said.

The man was sentenced on Friday, following his conviction.

Applauding the investigative efforts of Constable PK Bele, cluster commander Major General Johan Bean further lauded the National Prosecuting Authority and the Department of Justice for “restoring the community’s faith in them and confidence in our justice system by removing rapists and perpetrators from the society”.

“This life sentence will serve as a deterrent to criminals, they will learn that they have no place in our society,” Bean said.

