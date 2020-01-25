 
 
Ruling against EFF ‘a victory for the truth’ – Anton Harber

Bernadette Wicks
Ruling against EFF ‘a victory for the truth’ – Anton Harber

Anton Harber. Picture: Supplied

‘We all know journalists have been under attack by a number of public figures making outrageous statements,’ Harber said.

Veteran journalist Anton Harber described yesterday’s high court ruling against the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and its spokesperson, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, as “a victory for all those who believe in the truth and in making public figures accountable for outrageous and defamatory statements”. Judge Lebogang Modiba, in the High Court in Johannesburg, yesterday declared statements the EFF and Ndlozi made against both Harber and Thandeka Gqubule – also a veteran journalist – “defamatory and false” and “unlawful”. Gqubule was unavailable for comment yesterday, but Harber said he was pleased and felt a sense of vindication. “We all know journalists have been...
