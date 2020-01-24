Two suspects appear in court for possession of unlicensed firearms and suspected stolen goods

Talent Dube, 29, and Audible Maphosa, 36, appeared before the Brits Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, 23 January on charges of possession of unlicensed firearms and suspected stolen goods.

The suspects were arrested on Tuesday, 21 January at a house in Zone 4, Ga-Rankuwa.

It is alleged that the police acted on information received regarding the two suspects who were in possession of stolen items.

Upon arrival at the house, the police managed to recover items that included among others, two firearms, electrical appliances, cutlery, and a crowbar that is suspected to have been used to break into houses.

A preliminary investigation conducted by the police revealed that the suspects could possibly be linked to several incidents of housebreaking and theft that were committed in the Mmakau area during December 2019.

Furthermore, additional charges of possession of housebreaking implements and theft were also added.

The case has been remanded until Thursday, 30 January for further investigation and a formal bail application hearing.

