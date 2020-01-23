Courts 23.1.2020 10:19 pm

Court nixes businessman Nafiz Modack’s application to interdict cops

News24 Wire
Court nixes businessman Nafiz Modack’s application to interdict cops

Alleged underworld boss Nafiz Modack (right). Picture: Gallo Images.

The controversial Modack brought an application to interdict the police from arresting him and searching his premises, among others.

National police commissioner General Khehla Sitole has welcomed a court ruling against controversial Cape Town businessman Nafiz Modack.

Modack brought an application in the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday to interdict the police from arresting him and searching his premises, among others.

Police spokesperson Vishnu Naidoo said Sitole welcomed the court ruling that struck the case off the roll due to a lack of urgency.

“On November 3, 2019, Modack brought an urgent application in an effort to restrain police members in the Western Cape from arresting him, confronting him and searching his premises, among others.

“In essence, Modack was trying to stop the police from doing their work. The court struck the case off the roll due to a lack of urgency with costs, including the costs of counsel,” Naidoo said.

Sitole said the police would continue to work tirelessly to make South Africa a safer place for all.

“The police have a Constitutional mandate to ensure that all people in South Africa are and feel safe. Therefore, we will neither be intimidated nor deterred from delivering this mandate.

“We, the police top management, are also encouraged that the application by Modack was dismissed with costs,” he added.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Baby boy still missing as woman, 18, appears in court on kidnapping charge 23.1.2020
Ex-cop sentenced to 9 years for corruption 23.1.2020
Aggett Inquest: ‘Neil was killed and his body hanged,’ partner tells court 23.1.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Local News KZN taxi driver turned midwife gets R40K after helping woman give birth

State Capture Former Eskom board chair Zola Tsotsi testifies at Zondo commission on The New Age contract

Courts Muslim major wins SANDF headscarf case

Eish! Journalists stage Luthuli House walkout after waiting more than an hour for Magashule

Politics EFF ex-employee Maggie Klaas wins CCMA case but party still doesn’t want to pay


today in print

Read Today's edition