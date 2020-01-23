Ex-cop sentenced to 9 years for corruption

A former policeman has been sentenced to nine years in jail for corruption.

Former constable Mkhanyiseli Mashiyi, 43, who was stationed at the Cambridge police station, was found guilty of fraud, theft and defeating the ends of justice by the East London Regional Court.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Thembinkosi Kinana said they were determined to intensify the fight against corruption, including in their own ranks.

“Mashiyi was notorious for preying on individuals he came across in compromising positions during his night shifts. He would then demand money and possessions from his victims not to arrest them, and they would oblige fearing arrest and embarrassment.

“The long arm of the law caught up with him in December 2012,” Kinana said.

The case against Mashiyi took a long time because of the delaying tactics of his defence team, he added, saying the police also had to convince a witnesses, who was reluctant to testify, to travel from Gauteng to East London to testify against Mashiyi.

Eastern Cape provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga said the sentence would serve as a deterrent to police officers not to associate themselves with criminality.

“Mashiyi tainted the reputation of the police as his actions flew in the face of what they stood for. Even though it is not easy to work on an arrest of a fellow colleague, but protecting the community holds the higher premium. The police are paid to look out for the community not to prey on the vulnerable,” she said.

