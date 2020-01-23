Courts 23.1.2020 08:23 pm

Ex-cop sentenced to 9 years for corruption

News24 Wire
Ex-cop sentenced to 9 years for corruption

Justice in court. Picture: Twitter

Former constable Mkhanyiseli Mashiyi, 43, was stationed at the Cambridge police station in East London.

A former policeman has been sentenced to nine years in jail for corruption.

Former constable Mkhanyiseli Mashiyi, 43, who was stationed at the Cambridge police station, was found guilty of fraud, theft and defeating the ends of justice by the East London Regional Court.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Thembinkosi Kinana said they were determined to intensify the fight against corruption, including in their own ranks.

“Mashiyi was notorious for preying on individuals he came across in compromising positions during his night shifts. He would then demand money and possessions from his victims not to arrest them, and they would oblige fearing arrest and embarrassment.

“The long arm of the law caught up with him in December 2012,” Kinana said.

The case against Mashiyi took a long time because of the delaying tactics of his defence team, he added, saying the police also had to convince a witnesses, who was reluctant to testify, to travel from Gauteng to East London to testify against Mashiyi.

Eastern Cape provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga said the sentence would serve as a deterrent to police officers not to associate themselves with criminality.

“Mashiyi tainted the reputation of the police as his actions flew in the face of what they stood for. Even though it is not easy to work on an arrest of a fellow colleague, but protecting the community holds the higher premium. The police are paid to look out for the community not to prey on the vulnerable,” she said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Aggett Inquest: ‘Neil was killed and his body hanged,’ partner tells court 23.1.2020
Longwe Twala a no-show for court appearance 23.1.2020
Anger as man accused of doctor’s murder appears in court 23.1.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Local News KZN taxi driver turned midwife gets R40K after helping woman give birth

State Capture Former Eskom board chair Zola Tsotsi testifies at Zondo commission on The New Age contract

Courts Muslim major wins SANDF headscarf case

Eish! Journalists stage Luthuli House walkout after waiting more than an hour for Magashule

Politics EFF ex-employee Maggie Klaas wins CCMA case but party still doesn’t want to pay


today in print

Read Today's edition