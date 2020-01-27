Courts 27.1.2020 04:55 pm

309km/h Audi TT speedster named as 36-year-old Phumlile Ncube

Citizen reporter
309km/h Audi TT speedster named as 36-year-old Phumlile Ncube

The Audi TT driver reaching 308km/h.

He was granted R1,000 bail and the case will be heard in March.

In a statement on Monday afternoon, the suspect in the case of an Audi whose driver filmed himself reaching a speed of 309km/h on a freeway in Midrand has been named.

Phumlile Ncube appeared in court this morning following his arrest by members of the National Traffic Anti-Corruption Unit and the police over the weekend. He was granted R1,000 bail and the case was postponed to March 13.

The media wish to broadcast the trial live.

Ncube is suspected of being the driver of a red Audi TT S going southbound earlier this month, doing well over 300km/h in a 120km/h zone.

He was tracked to a funeral in Polokwane, Limpopo, by undercover investigators.

Transport Minister Mbalula had welcomed the arrest on Sunday.

The clip was reportedly filmed late at night two Tuesdays ago, with the driver filming his dashboard, so he was driving with only one hand fully on the steering wheel.

The dashboard speed seemed to peak at 308km/h, but then briefly appeared to touch 309km/h, which may make this a record for a speeding arrest.

The car’s electronic limiter had to have been bypassed to achieve such speed.

Although the dash seemed to identify the vehicle as an Audi TT S, the only way such a model could reach this speed is if it was chipped, tuned or otherwise modified.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Second law firm threatens to ditch Prasa 26.1.2020
Mbalula’s road deaths ‘success’ is a national tragedy 25.1.2020
Road death toll ‘preliminary’, AA cautions 24.1.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Discriminatory apartheid-era black marriage law reversed in high court

Politics Limpopo now the second-biggest province in terms of ANC membership

Crime How tax money goes up in smoke

South Africa ‘It’s good to be back in the country’- Shiraaz Mohamed

Crime Man handed eight life sentences for robbery, rape and kidnapping


today in print

Read Today's edition