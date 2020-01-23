High school pupil to appear in court again after allegedly abducting two-month-old baby

Karabo Tau, 18, is set to appear in court for the second time at the Bellville Magistrate’s Court after she allegedly abducted a two-month-old baby from Khayelitsha last week, Cape Argus reported.

The 18-year-old high school pupil allegedly introduced herself as “Monica from Site B” reportedly wearing a “social worker uniform” when she approached the family of the baby.

She reportedly promised R1,000 vouchers, food hampers, and social grants to the family of baby and other members of the Khayelitsha community.

She allegedly requested and made copies of the baby’s birth certificate and clinic card.

According to the police, Tau fled with the baby after she travelled with the mother and the baby’s twin in a taxi to Parow, where she claimed that her office was.

The mother of the abducted baby, Asanda Tiwane, identified Tau when shown a picture of her.

It is reported that Tau confessed to the abduction and selling of the baby to foreign nationals after the police brought her in for questioning.

The police also confirmed that Tau confessed that her aunt and her family were involved in the crime.

The whereabouts of the family are unknown, but the names and photos were given to the police as the search for the abducted baby continues.

