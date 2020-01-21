Man accused of raping stepdaughters to appear in court on Wednesday

A 52-year-old man accused of raping his two stepdaughters – aged 16 and 19 – will appear in the Welbekend periodical court on Wednesday, Rekordeast reports.

He initially appeared in the Welbekend periodical court on Friday.

It was alleged the man has been raping the teenagers since 2014, according to police spokesperson Sergeant Tsietsi Lamola.

Lamola said the eldest daughter reported the crime to the police.

The man was arrested on Wednesday, January 15.

The case was postponed to Wednesday, 22 January and the suspect was remanded in custody pending further investigations.

