Courts 21.1.2020 04:52 pm

Man accused of raping stepdaughters to appear in court on Wednesday

Noxolo Sibiya
Man accused of raping stepdaughters to appear in court on Wednesday

File picture: SAPS Twitter

The suspect is accused of raping his stepdaughters since 2014.

A 52-year-old man accused of raping his two stepdaughters – aged 16 and 19 – will appear in the Welbekend periodical court on Wednesday, Rekordeast reports.

He initially appeared in the Welbekend periodical court on Friday.

It was alleged the man has been raping the teenagers since 2014, according to police spokesperson Sergeant Tsietsi Lamola.

Lamola said the eldest daughter reported the crime to the police.

The man was arrested on Wednesday, January 15.

The case was postponed to Wednesday, 22 January and the suspect was remanded in custody pending further investigations.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
I saw cops ‘harass naked Neil Aggett days before his death’ 21.1.2020
Man accused of shooting his wife, son while in hospital 21.1.2020
Ba-Phalaborwa municipality managers face graft charges 21.1.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics EFF ex-employee Maggie Klaas wins CCMA case but party still doesn’t want to pay

Government Stop interfering at SOEs, Ramaphosa instructs party leaders

Breaking News Moya Phosa passes away after illness, stroke

Africa Angola vows to bring back billionaire Dos Santos over graft claims

Government SA is not dysfunctional, says Ramaphosa in first 2020 letter to the nation


today in print

Read Today's edition