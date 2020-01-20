 
 
Tshwane City taken to court by waste pickers: ‘We were treated like rubbish’

Bernadette Wicks
A community of waste pickers has approached the High Court in Pretoria over an alleged unlawful eviction.

“We were literally treated like the waste we remove from these people’s dustbins every day”. This is how a community of waste pickers has described its “unlawful eviction” by the City of Tshwane last year from the plot of land they had, up until then, called home – some members, for more than a decade. The community, represented by Lawyers for Human Rights, has now approached the High Court in Pretoria, asking that the city be ordered to build new living quarters for the 93 people it has left destitute. It is also seeking damages of R1,500 for each of...
