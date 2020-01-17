Courts 17.1.2020 09:52 am

Free State government official released on bail after child abuse claims

Leatile Leiee, OFM News
Free State government official released on bail after child abuse claims

File image for illustration: iStock

The man allegedly works for the department of agriculture at Maseru bridge, and was accused of repeatedly hitting his young daughter.

The alleged child abuser, 35-year-old Lehlohonolo Mashilo, was granted bail on Thursday.

Mashilo allegedly works for the department of agriculture at Maseru bridge near Ladybrand in the Free State, reports OFM News.

A video taken by the mother of the victim surfaced, showing the accused repeatedly hitting his two-year-old daughter.

The father, accused of intent to cause bodily harm, appeared at the Ladybrand Magistrate’s Court on Thursday and was granted bail of R1,000. The mother was also taken into police custody, after keeping evidence of the video and continuously placing the infant in harm’s way.

She has now turned state witness against the biological father of the victim.

NPA spokesperson, Phaladi Shuping, told OFM News that the case had been postponed to 25 February.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Magashule’s former driver subpoenaed by NPA over Pierneef painting’s disappearance 12.2.2020
Life Esidimeni inquest welcomed, but concerns raised 7.2.2020
Suspect set to appear in court after he was rearrested 4.2.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Columns Cosatu is correct about PIC funds and Eskom

WATCH: Ahead of SONA, kids share what they think the president needs to focus on

World Coronavirus death, infection rates spike after China changes counting methods

Courts Letter submitted by Myeni ‘big load of bullsh*t’, court hears

Proteas Ngidi the hero as Proteas claim unlikely win in first T20


today in print

Read Today's edition