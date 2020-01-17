Free State government official released on bail after child abuse claims

The alleged child abuser, 35-year-old Lehlohonolo Mashilo, was granted bail on Thursday.

Mashilo allegedly works for the department of agriculture at Maseru bridge near Ladybrand in the Free State, reports OFM News.

A video taken by the mother of the victim surfaced, showing the accused repeatedly hitting his two-year-old daughter.

The father, accused of intent to cause bodily harm, appeared at the Ladybrand Magistrate’s Court on Thursday and was granted bail of R1,000. The mother was also taken into police custody, after keeping evidence of the video and continuously placing the infant in harm’s way.

She has now turned state witness against the biological father of the victim. NPA spokesperson, Phaladi Shuping, told OFM News that the case had been postponed to 25 February.

