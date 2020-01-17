 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
 
 
Courts 17.1.2020 06:10 am

Family of Vandekeere’s alleged victim wants justice, closure

Bernadette Wicks
PREMIUM!
Family of Vandekeere’s alleged victim wants justice, closure

Jurgen Vandekeere. Image: Twitter - @crimeairnetwork

Chantelle’s mother ‘wants to know – how long did she lie there before she breathed her last breath?’

Almost seven years after Jurgen Vandekeere – accused of raping and murdering 20-year-old Chantelle Barnard – skipped bail and disappeared, her family has a glimmer of hope that justice may finally be served. Vandekeere turned himself in to police this week. According to a source close to the case, he flew into the country from Europe earlier in the week, and handed himself over at the Benoni police station on Wednesday. Barnard’s aunt, Marina van den Bergh, said yesterday the family hoped he would reveal exactly what happened that fateful day. “All Chantelle’s mother knows is that her child was...
Related Stories
Letter submitted by Myeni ‘big load of bullsh*t’, court hears 13.2.2020
High court suspends appointment of firm to oversee Wonderboom Airport 12.2.2020
Kidnapping-accused teen Karabo Tau sobs in family’s arms as she gets bail 12.2.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.