Courts 16.1.2020 01:30 pm

Alleged crystal meth dealer appears in court

Citizen reporter
Alleged crystal meth dealer appears in court

Image: iStock

The suspect was allegedly caught in the act of packaging the drugs for sale.

Celestine Friday Okoh, 39, appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, 15 January on charges of dealing and possession of crystal meth.

He was arrested during a joint operation carried out by the Hawks’ South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau, Counter Narcotics, Crime Intelligence, Metro Drug Task Team and the Metro K9.

The operation was successfully conducted on Tuesday, 14 January at his residence in Durban.

The suspect was allegedly caught in the act of packaging the drugs for sale.

The exhibits seized include crystal meth, scales, packaging and other drug paraphernalia with an estimated street value of R10,500.

A follow-up operation was conducted at the basement of the same building and large amounts of fake American Dollars and South African Rands were discovered in an open electricity room.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Suspect caught with R3.3m worth of counterfeit goods appears in court 16.1.2020
Durban building on fire 13.1.2020
Hawks rescue nine women and 14-year-old girl from alleged brothel 13.1.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics Hands off Ramaphosa and Gordhan, ANC veterans demand

Telkom to implement retrenchments, with 3,000 jobs on the line

Education WATCH: Parents in long queue say it’s ‘bull***t’ after Gauteng online registration system ‘fails’

Adulting Siya and Rachel Kolisi’s back to school pic is the best thing!

‘Bruised’ Trollip livid at ‘coalition discussions’ between Zille and Holomisa


today in print

Read Today's edition