Alleged crystal meth dealer appears in court

Celestine Friday Okoh, 39, appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, 15 January on charges of dealing and possession of crystal meth.

He was arrested during a joint operation carried out by the Hawks’ South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau, Counter Narcotics, Crime Intelligence, Metro Drug Task Team and the Metro K9.

The operation was successfully conducted on Tuesday, 14 January at his residence in Durban.

The suspect was allegedly caught in the act of packaging the drugs for sale.

The exhibits seized include crystal meth, scales, packaging and other drug paraphernalia with an estimated street value of R10,500.

A follow-up operation was conducted at the basement of the same building and large amounts of fake American Dollars and South African Rands were discovered in an open electricity room.

