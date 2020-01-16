ANC MP, EFF leader in court for alleged theft of shoes, cellphone

Cape Town ANC member of parliament Boy Mamabolo and the Economic Freedom Fighters’ Limpopo leader, Jossey Buthane, were arrested this week for allegedly stealing a pair of Carvela shoes and a cellphone. Spokesperson for the police in Limpopo, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, confirmed the two were arrested on Monday and charged with malicious damage to property and theft. Mojapelo said the arrest comes after the community went on the rampage and torched an unoccupied shack in Zone 3. “The community converged at an open space to discuss the escalating crime in the area after an 18-year-old boy, Thorisho Kgomo, was allegedly...

Cape Town ANC member of parliament Boy Mamabolo and the Economic Freedom Fighters’ Limpopo leader, Jossey Buthane, were arrested this week for allegedly stealing a pair of Carvela shoes and a cellphone.

Spokesperson for the police in Limpopo, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, confirmed the two were arrested on Monday and charged with malicious damage to property and theft.

Mojapelo said the arrest comes after the community went on the rampage and torched an unoccupied shack in Zone 3.

“The community converged at an open space to discuss the escalating crime in the area after an 18-year-old boy, Thorisho Kgomo, was allegedly stabbed by a 17-year-old. The boy later died in hospital and the teenager was arrested,” Mojapelo said.

He said the crowd then allegedly searched for people they suspected of being criminals, terrorising communities in the area and allegedly damaging a house and torching a shack.

Two cellphones, a router and clothing were also reported stolen.

The suspects were identified as Buthane, 41, Mamabolo, 36 and Motladi Puxley Setsiba, 46.

The three were released on R500 bail and their cases were remanded to March 6.

Mamabolo yesterday accused the police of conniving with his political foes.

“I am a member of parliament and the position goes with good perks. This includes a cellphone, with airtime, and clothing and shoes,” he said. “How can I be arrested for stealing shoes when I have allowance?”

Mamabolo said police were working hand-in-glove with criminals to dent his image.

According to Buthane, police arrested them at the Seshego charge office after they brought in murder suspects who were terrorising the community.

“I thought I was doing the right thing to bring criminals to the police,” said Mamabolo.

“But, instead, I became the suspect. I am calling the MEC for community safety, Dickson Masemola, to investigate this because there is more to it than meets the eye,” he said.

ANC Limpopo provincial secretary Che Selane said the league was fully behind Mamabolo and Butane.

“We know they are innocent.”

