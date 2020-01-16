 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
 
 
Courts 16.1.2020 06:50 am

ANC MP, EFF leader in court for alleged theft of shoes, cellphone

Alex Matlala
PREMIUM!
ANC MP, EFF leader in court for alleged theft of shoes, cellphone

FILE PICTURE: Boy Mamabolo. Picture: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Elijar Mushiana

ANC member of parliament Boy Mamabolo said police were working hand-in-glove with his political foes and criminals to dent his image.

Cape Town ANC member of parliament Boy Mamabolo and the Economic Freedom Fighters’ Limpopo leader, Jossey Buthane, were arrested this week for allegedly stealing a pair of Carvela shoes and a cellphone. Spokesperson for the police in Limpopo, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, confirmed the two were arrested on Monday and charged with malicious damage to property and theft. Mojapelo said the arrest comes after the community went on the rampage and torched an unoccupied shack in Zone 3. “The community converged at an open space to discuss the escalating crime in the area after an 18-year-old boy, Thorisho Kgomo, was allegedly...
Related Stories
Tshwane speaker must run council smoothly or face expulsion, warns Maile 16.1.2020
Last chance to have your say on land expropriation 16.1.2020
EFF’s new round of sabre-rattling targets Gordhan 16.1.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.