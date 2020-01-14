Courts 14.1.2020 01:48 pm

Father appears in court after Swellendam toddler stabbed to death in fight with mom

News24 Wire
Father appears in court after Swellendam toddler stabbed to death in fight with mom

Picture: iStock

Last Friday afternoon, Siabonga Mbasha and the mother of his child, Nadia Saayman, had a fight over work on the Bloemhof farm in Buffeljagsrivier.

A 33-year-old man appeared in the Swellendam Magistrate’s Court after he allegedly stabbed his 16-month-old daughter to death during a fight with the mother of his child in Buffeljagsrivier near Swellendam, Western Cape police said.

Police spokesperson Captain Malcolm Pojie said Siabonga Mbasha appeared in court on Monday, and would stay behind bars until his next appearance on January 28, so that he can get a lawyer.

Last Friday afternoon, Mbasha and the mother of his child, Nadia Saayman, had a fight over work on the Bloemhof farm in Buffeljagsrivier.

Pojie said the accused allegedly grabbed toddler Alime Mbasha and stabbed her in the neck and chest. She did not survive.

Her mother sustained minor injuries.

The man was arrested and faces a charge of murder.

Netwerk24 reported that the little girl’s mother felt terrible for running away, never imagining that her child would be harmed.

Laetitia Kortje, who visited the extremely poor family, said Saayman seemed to have lost her will to live, and constantly blamed herself for what happened to her daughter.

In the meantime, the family does not have money to pay for a funeral for the girl.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Man gunned down on way to deposit money at PE shopping centre 14.1.2020
Three men arrested for murder in Eastern Cape 14.1.2020
Mother and daughter murdered during alleged house robbery 13.1.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

‘VBS millions’ funded Soweto restaurant run by Malema’s cousin – Pauli van Wyk

Editorials State capturers can’t be allowed to win on Gordhan

Columns Why is Carl Niehaus now decrying the ANC’s pursuit of money?

Entertainment Charlize Theron gets Oscar nomination

Politics Parliament issues caution after Malema threatens to disrupt Sona if ‘Pravin’ is not fired


today in print

Read Today's edition