Father appears in court after Swellendam toddler stabbed to death in fight with mom

A 33-year-old man appeared in the Swellendam Magistrate’s Court after he allegedly stabbed his 16-month-old daughter to death during a fight with the mother of his child in Buffeljagsrivier near Swellendam, Western Cape police said.

Police spokesperson Captain Malcolm Pojie said Siabonga Mbasha appeared in court on Monday, and would stay behind bars until his next appearance on January 28, so that he can get a lawyer.

Last Friday afternoon, Mbasha and the mother of his child, Nadia Saayman, had a fight over work on the Bloemhof farm in Buffeljagsrivier.

Pojie said the accused allegedly grabbed toddler Alime Mbasha and stabbed her in the neck and chest. She did not survive.

Her mother sustained minor injuries.

The man was arrested and faces a charge of murder.

Netwerk24 reported that the little girl’s mother felt terrible for running away, never imagining that her child would be harmed.

Laetitia Kortje, who visited the extremely poor family, said Saayman seemed to have lost her will to live, and constantly blamed herself for what happened to her daughter.

In the meantime, the family does not have money to pay for a funeral for the girl.

