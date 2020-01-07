North West man in court for rape, murder of 15-year-old girl

A 40-year-old North West man is expected to appear again in the Bafokeng Magistrate’s Court in Rustenburg on Tuesday for allegedly kidnapping, raping and killing a 15-year-old girl.

The girl was last seen in the company of the man on New Year’s Eve in Chaneng village, outside Phokeng.

North West community safety and transport management spokesperson Alpheus Koonyaditse said the man was wanted by police after allegedly raping the teen and her 18-year-old friend on Christmas Eve.

“It is alleged that, on Christmas Eve, the victim and her 18-year-old friend were seen with the suspect at a local tavern in Chaneng. The suspect left with the pair and allegedly repeatedly raped them. The victims reported the matter to the police and a case of rape was then opened against him.

“The suspect, who was still elusive, is alleged to have gone to the same tavern on New Year’s Eve and again left with the same 15-year-old girl. He is alleged to have raped the girl again and the teenager was never seen since,” Koonyaditse said.

Her parents later opened a kidnapping case against the suspect.

Upon hearing about the disappearance of the teen, residents assisted the police in apprehending the man on January 1.

The girl’s decomposed body was later found in bushes on Sunday.

The suspect, who appeared in court on Friday, is facing charges of kidnapping, rape and murder.

MEC Sello Lehari is disheartened by yet another brutal murder of a young woman.

“As a nation, we must really do all we can to end gender-based violence in all its forms. And we can if we are determined enough,” said Lehari.

He applauded the community for assisting police in arresting the suspect.

“The law must take its course and harshest punishment must be meted to the murderer of that young woman. We cannot continue to say the same things all the time and yet heinous crime against women doesn’t subside,” Lehari said.

He has also lauded the investigating officers for their tenacity and stellar work in, not only finding the body of the missing girl, but for also arresting the suspect.

Lehari also appealed to the community to help end all kinds of criminality by reporting to the law enforcement officers.

