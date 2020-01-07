 
 
Courts 7.1.2020

Magistrates ‘don’t know the laws around rape’

Bernadette Wicks
Image: iStock

Some shortlisted candidates for regional courts posts did not even know what the minimum prescribed sentence for rape was, advocacy group Judges Matter said.

In a country beset by gender-based violence, a worrying number of magistrates appear to lack basic knowledge of the laws around rape, during interviews for posts in the regional courts recently. This is according to advocacy group Judges Matter, which sat in on the interviews. Conducted by the Magistrates Commission in October and November, the interviews saw 88 shortlisted candidates – magistrates and lawyers – battle it out for 26 vacant posts around the country. Judges Matter said afterwards “a significant number” of candidates did not even know what the minimum prescribed sentence for rape was. “Given such recent events...
