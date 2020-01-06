Suspect in court for attempted murder of KZN police officers

A 33-year-old suspect is expected to appear in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges of attempted murder and possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

The suspect was arrested following a shootout with police.

The spokesperson of the police in KwaZulu-Natal, Captain Nqobile Gwala said Plessislaer detectives police investigating a case of murder paid a visit to the suspect’s house in Pata area, Pietermaritzburg, on January 3 at around 5am and once the team had introduced themselves as police, “one of the occupants in the house came out and ran away with a firearm in his hand”.

“The police officers gave chase and shots were fired towards the police officers and there was a shootout. The suspect sustained an injury on the leg. He was apprehended and found in possession of an unlicensed firearm with three rounds of ammunition,” Gwala said.

Another wanted suspect is still being sought by the police, Gwala said, adding that an arrest was imminent.

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula said: “The recovered firearm will be subjected to ballistic testing to ascertain if it was used in the commission of any crime in the country.”

The police are investigating the murder of Menelisi Mnikathi, 42, who was allegedly fatally stabbed on December 26, 2019, at around 2am in the Maqeleni area in Imbali, Pietermaritzburg, said Gwala.

“He sustained stab wounds to the chest and was declared dead at the scene.”

